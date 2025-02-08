Avon Pizza King Reopens After Full Remodel (Photos)

Exciting news for pizza lovers! And yes Avon Pizza King kept the train services to the tables!

Avon Pizza King is back and better than ever after an incredible makeover.

Known for serving up delicious pizzas and unforgettable family experiences, this local gem just elevated its game, making it a spot you absolutely must visit.

For decades, Pizza King has been the go-to destination for great pizza on the west side of Indianapolis.

Since its doors opened in 1956, they’ve mastered the art of creating not just meals but memories.

Their signature pizza, made with a secret recipe, has been a crowd-pleaser for generations.

And who could forget their iconic train drink delivery system? It’s a touch of fun and nostalgia that guests – both young and old – absolutely love.

The recent updates have revitalized the space while maintaining the charm and warmth that make Pizza King a community favorite.

Whether you’re a long-time local or new in town, this is the perfect place to gather with family and friends over a slice of pizza (or three!).

If you haven’t experienced Avon Pizza King yet, now is the time.

With its revamped look and the same commitment to fun and flavor, it’s more than just a restaurant – it becomes a tradition.

Swing by and see what everyone’s raving about.

Trust us, your taste buds (and your inner kid who loved trains) will thank you!

Growing in up in Plainfield, Indiana even i knew there was no better pizza place on the west side of Indianapolis than Avon Pizza King. For kids the experience is perfect. all kids love pizza, but mainly kids love to sit at their table and watching the train go by and more importantly bring them their drinks. you can hear the train coming and you can hear when the train stops. After the kid eats his food there are very affordable games in the front for kids to play before they head out the door. For adults, the pizza and other food options like Stromboli’s are the highlight. Now that I am an adult I appreciate Avon Pizza Kings long time great pizza and family experience commitment as it has always been consistent. Ever since i was a kid my family always ordered a specialized pizza so i thought id share – Large pepperoni Pizza with barbecue and tomato paste as the sauce. And as a barbecue lover the Texas Stromboli is amazing as well. I hope you get to go out and enjoy Avon Pizza King for yourself!