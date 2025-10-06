25 Best Places To See Fall Foliage In The United States

Embark on a journey through the United States to explore the top 25 destinations for experiencing the mesmerizing beauty of fall foliage.

This curated list will guide you to some of the nation’s most enchanting landscapes, where autumn’s palette of vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows paints breathtaking scenes.

Imagine taking in panoramic views of colorful forests, winding through scenic drives that reveal nature’s artistry at every turn, and participating in outdoor adventures that make the most of the crisp fall air.

Whether you’re a seasoned leaf-peeper or a curious traveler seeking the magic of the season, this list promises a variety of stunning locales that capture the essence of autumn’s allure.

Prepare to be inspired to visit these captivating spots, each offering its own unique charm and picturesque vistas.

Take a look below at the 25 Best Places To See Fall Foliage In The United States.

RELATED | Fall Is Also A Time For Severe Weather Potential