Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/31/26: Colts: Keenan Allen, Iran War
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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JMV talking about the upcoming Colts season, and the arrest of WR Keenan Allen
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Trump: ‘The Oil Is Going to Go Down Like a Rocket … as Soon as We Win that War’
Cyclists protest Flock Cameras in Indianapolis
How the battle against Iran needs to be won
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