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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/31/26: Colts: Keenan Allen, Iran War

Tony Katz: Keenan Allen, Trump Oil Prices, Cyclists protest flock cameras, Iran War

Published on August 31, 2026
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JMV talking about the upcoming Colts season, and the arrest of WR Keenan Allen

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Trump: ‘The Oil Is Going to Go Down Like a Rocket … as Soon as We Win that War’

Cyclists protest Flock Cameras in Indianapolis

How the battle against Iran needs to be won

Khamenei request the support of Iranian parliament for President-elect of Iran, Pezeshkian
Source: Anadolu / Getty

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