E-Bike Rider Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Indy

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say someone driving a pickup truck hit and killed a person riding an e-bike Monday morning downtown.

The crash happened around 3:05 a.m. at Capitol Avenue and Washington Street.

Police say the truck was heading south on Capitol when it hit the e-bike rider, who was traveling west.

The rider died at the scene. The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor. Capitol and Washington will be closed for several hours.