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Tony Katz 3rd Hr 8/27/26: What Votes Should Count, USPS Ballots

Tony Katz: What Votes Should Count, USPS Mail In Ballots, Dolly Parton - Bargain Store

Published on August 27, 2026
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Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

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Serious discussion on what votes should count regarding the Copenhaver – Deery recount.

Can USPS stop unvalidated mail in ballots from going out?

US Army to add nuclear micro reactors to 5 military bases

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Dolly Parton

SONG: The Bargain Store

ALBUM: The Bargain Store

YEAR: 1975

Tony rediscovering more sound drops he had and hasn’t played in years.

A man with a beard and glasses speaking into a microphone at a radio studio, with a WIBC logo visible on the equipment.
Source: Tony Katz / Tony Katz in studio 93 WIBC Indianapolis

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