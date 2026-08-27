Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/27/26: Lunar Eclipse, Another Recall
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Lunar eclipse tonight
Another recall. Glass fragments in outshine frozen fruit bars
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell goes off on reporters: “I am done! Don’t any reporter ask me about Hasan Piker!
Best Buy manager denies service to customer who doesn’t call him by the “correct” pronoun.
Smithsonian’s National Zoo has been pushing DEI and climate change messaging on millions of taxpayer-funded visitors
Amish threaten mass exodus from New York over vaccine fight