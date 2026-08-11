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Indy’s Wheel-Tax Override Is A Warning Shot To Drivers

Tony Katz blasted the Indianapolis City-County Council’s override of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s wheel-tax veto as a vote to make everyday life more expensive for Marion County drivers — while the same body moves to put the brakes on data-center development.

“Any time, any place, anywhere costs you more,” Katz said after the council approved the override, with two Democrats — Ron Gibson and Crista Wells — joining Republicans in opposition. “That’s what you cheered for.”

The vote means Marion County residents will pay more through the vehicle-related tax, pending action by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission on the amended proposal. The commission could take up the matter as early as Aug. 19, according to Indianapolis Business Journal reporter Cameron Shaw.

Katz’s argument was not that the tax exists in a vacuum. He tied the move to what he sees as a broader political push against driving in Indianapolis — from road diets to policies that make getting behind the wheel more costly and less convenient.

“They don’t want you to be able to drive downtown,” Katz said, arguing that the wheel tax is connected to an ideological campaign to remove cars from the roads. For drivers already staring down higher registration-related costs, that is more than a budgeting footnote. It is the point.

The council also voted to establish a moratorium on data centers, with Michael-Paul Hart casting the lone vote against it. Katz called the moratorium “foolhardy beyond foolhardy,” saying Indianapolis risks telling businesses looking to invest and expand that they would be better off taking their projects — and their jobs — elsewhere.

Supporters of a pause argue the city needs rules and guardrails before allowing more data-center development. Katz did not dispute the city’s authority to set conditions. His complaint was the all-or-nothing approach.

“There could be, ‘Hey, we have certain desires and demands if you bring a data center here,’” Katz said. “No problem with that whatsoever. Moratoriums? All right, avoid Marion County.”

That is the political contradiction Katz sees: city leaders are willing to raise costs on residents and halt a category of potential growth, then wonder why opportunities land in other counties. Indianapolis can keep chasing convention traffic and hotel development, he said, but it cannot assume those wins will offset policies that repel investment elsewhere.

Katz also pointed to the veto override as a measure of Hogsett’s diminished leverage after 11 years as mayor. Whatever the mayor’s intention in vetoing the tax, the council’s decision made the result unmistakable: drivers pay more, and the council owns it.

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand.

Listen to the “Indy’s Wheel-Tax Override Is A Warning Shot To Drivers” discussion in full here: