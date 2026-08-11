Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indy’s Wheel-Tax Override Is A Warning Shot To Drivers

So, when do the roads get better Marion County?

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Indianapolis council votes to override mayor's veto, increasing vehicle taxes for residents.
  • Council establishes a moratorium on data center development, deterring business investment.
  • Policies raise costs for drivers while hindering potential economic growth opportunities.
Money in the pocket. Stealing money Concept finance with Bundle of dollar. Human hand taking money from jeans pocket.
Source: Ana-O / Getty

Indy’s Wheel-Tax Override Is A Warning Shot To Drivers

Tony Katz blasted the Indianapolis City-County Council’s override of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s wheel-tax veto as a vote to make everyday life more expensive for Marion County drivers — while the same body moves to put the brakes on data-center development. 

“Any time, any place, anywhere costs you more,” Katz said after the council approved the override, with two Democrats — Ron Gibson and Crista Wells — joining Republicans in opposition. “That’s what you cheered for.” 

The vote means Marion County residents will pay more through the vehicle-related tax, pending action by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission on the amended proposal. The commission could take up the matter as early as Aug. 19, according to Indianapolis Business Journal reporter Cameron Shaw. 

Katz’s argument was not that the tax exists in a vacuum. He tied the move to what he sees as a broader political push against driving in Indianapolis — from road diets to policies that make getting behind the wheel more costly and less convenient. 

“They don’t want you to be able to drive downtown,” Katz said, arguing that the wheel tax is connected to an ideological campaign to remove cars from the roads. For drivers already staring down higher registration-related costs, that is more than a budgeting footnote. It is the point. 

The council also voted to establish a moratorium on data centers, with Michael-Paul Hart casting the lone vote against it. Katz called the moratorium “foolhardy beyond foolhardy,” saying Indianapolis risks telling businesses looking to invest and expand that they would be better off taking their projects — and their jobs — elsewhere. 

Supporters of a pause argue the city needs rules and guardrails before allowing more data-center development. Katz did not dispute the city’s authority to set conditions. His complaint was the all-or-nothing approach. 

“There could be, ‘Hey, we have certain desires and demands if you bring a data center here,’” Katz said. “No problem with that whatsoever. Moratoriums? All right, avoid Marion County.” 

That is the political contradiction Katz sees: city leaders are willing to raise costs on residents and halt a category of potential growth, then wonder why opportunities land in other counties. Indianapolis can keep chasing convention traffic and hotel development, he said, but it cannot assume those wins will offset policies that repel investment elsewhere. 

Katz also pointed to the veto override as a measure of Hogsett’s diminished leverage after 11 years as mayor. Whatever the mayor’s intention in vetoing the tax, the council’s decision made the result unmistakable: drivers pay more, and the council owns it. 

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand. 

Related Stories

Listen to the “Indy’s Wheel-Tax Override Is A Warning Shot To Drivers” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    President Donald Trump secretly switched planes using an airport catering truck to escape a credible Iranian missile threat

Today on the Marketplace:    Toot a Loop?

What’s that TV Theme Song?   MTV

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
RYOBI logo in red text on a white background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Worker Killed at Ryobi Plant in Shelbyville

Comments
University of Notre Dame Main Building
20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Best Colleges in Indiana for 2026

Comments
Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Third Victim Dies After Indy Crash

Comments
Highway with multiple lanes, vehicles, and emergency responders on the scene.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465

Comments
Signia Hotel Rendering
Local  |  FOX 59

Downtown Indy Prepares for Major Upgrades During Busy Event Season

Comments
A smiling woman with curly red hair stands in front of a colorful cartoon background.
Local  |  Staff

Janie Hodge, Longtime Indianapolis Children’s TV Host, Dies

Comments
Headshot of a Black man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State Fair Stand Worker Arrested After Stabbing Nephew

Comments
A white police car parked in front of a jewelry store called "King Jewelers" and a retail store called "Heartland".
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

5 Arrested After Indy Jewelry Store Robbery

Comments
Local News
Early morning aerial of Interstate 65, 74, 69, and 465 Interchange - Flyover Ramps - Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Build Indiana Council Warns of State Road Funding Crisis

Comments
Night scene of multiple police vehicles with flashing lights on a city street.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side Injures Man

Comments
Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Man Shot, Killed at East Side Motel

Comments
Back to school students mother group going school together. Parent send little boy and girl for first class semester term with schoolbag or satchel together. Collaborative learning and empathy daycare
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Reading Rates Hit 88.7% in Fifth Year of Growth

Comments
A man in a suit standing in a crowd of people, some wearing uniforms.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Council Raises Vehicle Taxes, Overrides Hogsett Veto

Comments
BMW logo with gold stars on a yellow background
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Former Indiana BMV Employees Charged in Fake Test Scheme

Comments
Severe weather outlook maps for Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12, 2026, showing areas of potential severe storms and weather conditions across Indiana.
Weather  |  Jarett Lewis

Severe Weather Threats Return Starting Tuesday

Comments
Headshot of a middle-aged man with a beard wearing a gray jacket and looking directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arrest Made Nearly a Year After West Side Indy Shooting

Comments
Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Two Vehicles Crash in Whiteland, 1 Killed

Comments
Andy Zay Photo
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Fired IURC Commissioner Sues Gov. Braun, Claiming ‘Unlawful Dismissal’

Comments
Two people smiling - a man in a suit sitting at a desk and a woman in a red jacket standing outdoors.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Copenhaver Deemed Winner in GOP Senate Primary After Recount

Comments
Department of Justice
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

South Bend Man Sentenced for ’23 Noblesville Robbery

Comments
Aerial downward view rooftops suburban homes with green summer lawns
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Central Indiana Home Prices Hit All-Time Record

Comments
A group of diverse people posing together outdoors, with tents and trees in the background. One person is wearing a shirt with the word "REVOLT" printed on it.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

McAuley Challenges Carson in Indy’s 7th District

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close