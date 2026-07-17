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Hogsett Veto Does Not Make Joe Look Strong

If the City-County Council overrides his veto it will make Joe Hogsett look weak. His image is not necessarily helped if they are unable to override his veto.

Published on July 17, 2026

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Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Hogsett Veto Does Not Make Joe Look Strong

Tony Katz touches on the topic of Joe Hogsett, the mayor of Marion County, and his proposal to raise vehicle registration fees. The speaker believes that if the council overrides this proposal, it will make Hogsett look weak, while if they don’t, it won’t necessarily help his image. The speaker also criticizes Hogsett for not being held accountable for various issues, including the crime problem in the city, which hasn’t seen significant improvement despite national averages decreasing.

Tony argues that Hogsett’s lack of transparency and accountability is a major issue, saying, “I don’t have to have any respect for the man. And then when he sees me out and about, he wants to shake my hand. No, no, not in the slightest. Nothing about me is an act.”

Tony also questions the council’s decision-making process, wondering if they have the votes to override the proposal and what the consequences would be if they don’t. “The only question is, do they have the votes for the override? Because if they don’t, well then, the council looks weak, right?”

This segment offers a thought-provoking discussion of politics in the city of Indianapolis, raising questions about accountability, transparency, and the decision-making process. If you’re interested in learning more about these topics and hearing Tony’s insightful commentary, tune in to the full segment of “Hogsett Veto Does Not Make Joe Look Strong” to hear the conversation in its entirety.

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