Vision Zero Comes To Indianapolis: You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy

My conversation about Vision Zero from months ago was accurate is now coming to further fruition here in Indianapolis. Of course it’s wrong. And the people screaming bicycle pedestrian safety are not being honest about what it is they desire. 1st, we should state quite clearly that the issue here is not with somebody riding their bike. That that is not an issue and should not be an issue. The issue is with the people who decided that somehow the bicyclist is more important than the person in the car. Because that’s what’s happening. Because the objective, of course, is to get rid of the car. Vision Zero exists to get rid of cars.

How do I know this? Because they say so. Here’s the write up from Taylor Wooten over at the IBJ. When it discusses what Vision Zero is, this comes out of Sweden… “Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all, according to Vision Zero Network. Which means if I go to visionzeronetwork.org, this is exactly what they write. “Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.”

Now. There are two things to get from that. This is not spin. This is there. You, you, you can’t argue with me on this. I’m reading exactly what it says. Here’s what you take. Number one. I have no idea what anybody means by equitable mobility, but you can be rest assured that they don’t either. They just figure it’s a way to allow them to get to their ideological goal. Anytime we’re putting equity into the conversation. Anytime that’s coming up in these kind of government conversations. You’re talking about reducing the rights of the people. You are. You’re engaged in an ideological goal that is meant to punish some for the ideological desires of others. But listen to their words. “Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries.” Lofty goal. You know how that’s done. Do you know how you eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries? You take cars off the road…Your strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries is to prevent people from driving. That’s the only thing that works. Hell, it’s in the name of Vision Zero.

We see you; we’ve been through this with you progressives, with you people, you fools. And we understand that you say this, platitude over here. “We just want to keep people alive. We need to reduce the amount of accidents.” Ohh, OK, your answer is a green ideological. Dear Lord, cultist desire to get cars off the road, That’s the plan. We’re not debating, That’s the plan.

“Well, Tony, you live in Carmel. You shouldn’t have a say.” What? I can’t stop Indianapolis. They’ve decided to be led by fools.

They’ve decided to go down this road. And so, we understand each other. I want to make sure we’re saying this the way it needs to be said for all black Hoosiers. Listen to me here. Here’s what’s going on. If we, if we want to engage this conversation in an economic sense, more and more Black Americans engaging economic opportunities., and building wealth, and that would involve being able to own a car, being able to service a car, a series of things. And now you’ve got all these liberal white people who want to tell you to ride the bus and shut up.

Just saying what is…You want, you wanna vote for that you enjoy? You enjoy. Of course it’s an attack on mobility. Of course it’s preventing you from being able to drive where you want to drive, go where you want to go. Of course it is. It’s in the name, it’s in the title. They’re not. They’re not hiding it from anybody. You want a society where you eliminate all traffic fatalities, you eliminate all traffic, you get rid of all traffic fatalities. That’s what they want.

Indianapolis is so deeply progressive I am not sure where to even look for the light to find the way out. But if this is what Indianapolis wants, that’s what they get. And even if it’s what you don’t want, it seems it’s still what you’re going to get. Vision Zero is a terrible idea. Vision Zero is destructive to a city. Vision Zero is an ideological desire and the desire to get all cars off the road. That’s the desire. Any other conversation said by these people is a lie. It’s in the name. They’re just angry. We noticed. They’re angry. We have seen progressives at work for decades. We know they’re full of crap. Tell me more about the Inflation Reduction Act being about reducing inflation. I rest my case. Ah, Indy, you could have been great.

