Hammer’s Fun Facts for Kids!

Every once in a while, the Hammer and Nigel Show like to take a moment to recognize our younger audience.

The news cycle can get heavy, opinions can get heated, and lots of adult conversations (and drinking) is had on this show. That’s why from time to time, Hammer likes to dedicate a special segment to the kids listening at home.

Just in time for the new school year, Hammer has some fun facts to share with the kids from nature to the human body. Take a listen and check out some of our favorites below.

Note: These facts may be true, but they are debatably “fun” and maybe not for kids…