So, The Cracker Barrel CEO Is Now Gone?
So, The Cracker Barrel CEO Is Now Gone?
I don’t follow Cracker Barrel as closely as others… She gets a 4.6 million dollar payout, which is exactly the amount Matt Bair would get if he should step down.
4.6 million. You tried to rebrand the whole company and you still get five million dollars?
Listen to “So, The Cracker Barrel CEO Is Now Gone?” the discussion in full here:
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Elizabeth Warren, who was wrong about Nazi Platner, now wants us to believe she is right about Jackson
Today on the Marketplace: $10,000 pickleball set
What’s that TV Theme Song? The Monkees (TV series)
Chat room gets
Listen to the show in full here:
Watch the show in full here:
Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify