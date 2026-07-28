Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

So, The Cracker Barrel CEO Is Now Gone?

Tony Katz

I don’t follow Cracker Barrel as closely as others… She gets a 4.6 million dollar payout, which is exactly the amount Matt Bair would get if he should step down.

Source: Matt Bair / Matt Bair

4.6 million. You tried to rebrand the whole company and you still get five million dollars?

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