Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/28/26: Elizabeth Warren, Biden Tapes
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Trump: What a stupid question!
Grillo’s pickles expanding
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Pocahantas who was wrong about Nazi Platner now wants us to believe she is right about Jackson
Today on the Marketplace: $10,000 pickleball set
The Biden tapes
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