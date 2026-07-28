Trump’s Best Jokes at the White House Correspondents Dinner

You could tell President Trump had been waiting months for this moment…

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner took place Friday night after being postponed for three months following an assassination attempt that disrupted the original event.

The annual dinner serves as a fundraiser celebrating journalism and the First Amendment—and Trump appeared more than ready for the occasion.

Traditionally, one of the night’s biggest highlights is the roast, where celebrities, journalists, and political figures take turns poking fun at one another. And as anyone who’s followed President Trump knows, delivering a sharp roast is something that comes quite naturally to him.

Hammer and Nigel talk about their favorite jokes which span from poking fun at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to bringing back a crowd favorite jab at Adam “pencil neck” Schiff. Listen to the highlights below: