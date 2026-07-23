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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Leftists Are Wrong On How To Prevent Violence In Our Cities

Indy Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Two Officers Hurt. Lefties would prefer that the city had sent mental health professionals, not IMPD.

Published on July 23, 2026

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  • Relying solely on social workers is not a viable solution to handle violent situations.
  • Some people are mentally ill, violent, or conditioned to violence, requiring a thoughtful approach.
  • Understanding root causes and cultural attitudes towards violence is crucial for addressing the issue.
Night scene of a city street with several vehicles, including a police car with flashing red lights, parked along the curb.
Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

Leftists Are Wrong On How To Prevent Violence In Our Cities

In the wake of a recent shooting incident involving IMPD officers, a thought-provoking discussion has sparked about the role of law enforcement and the effectiveness of alternative solutions. Tony Katz delves into the complexities of policing and the need for a more nuanced approach.

“We need to stop thinking that the answer to everything is mental health professionals,” Tony says, highlighting the limitations of relying solely on social workers to address violent situations. “Maybe if we curtail that, like, for example, not supporting the murderer of Brian Thompson, the United Healthcare CEO, maybe these things wouldn’t happen.”

Tony emphasizes that the idea of sending a social worker instead of police to handle a situation like this is a “terrible idea.” They argue that it’s not a viable solution to defund the police and replace them with mental health professionals. “You can’t answer these things with pleasantries because you’re dealing with people who have no capacity to be pleasant,” he explains.

The discussion also touches on the importance of understanding the root causes of violence. “Some people are just mentally ill, some people are just violent, and some people are conditioned to violence,” Tony notes. He suggests that as a society, there are things we can do to address these issues, such as changing our cultural attitudes towards violence.

Tony acknowledges that they don’t know what led to the specific incident in question, but he does know what we’re doing wrong. “It’s easy to see, and there are some things we can fix,” Tony says. He encourages listeners to consider the complexities of policing and the need for a more thoughtful approach.

This segment is a must-listen for anyone interested in the intricacies of law enforcement and the ongoing debate about police reform. Tony’s thought-provoking insights and direct quotes offer a unique perspective on the issue, challenging listeners to think critically about the role of police and the effectiveness of alternative solutions.

Listen to the “Leftists Are Wrong On How To Prevent Violence In Our Cities” discussion in full here:     

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