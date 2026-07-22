Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/22/26: Mamdani, Crockett, Saudi Arabia
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Local cities will get paid money lost from gas tax holiday
Greg Stanton beats socialist challenger in Arizona House primary
Mamdani says the city lacks authority to arrest “war criminal” Netanyahu
Does it suck? Jasmine Crockett
Saudi Arabia gets U.S. backed nuclear program. Why?
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