Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/21/26: Greenwood Tax, Paul Fauci, Cuba
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Greenwood Common Council approves wheel and vehicle excise tax
Darren Vogt drops recount petition
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Rand Paul continues to focus on Fauci
Communist Chevalier doesn’t want our tax dollars to “enact genocide”
Today on the Marketplace: Big Bird has looked better.
US pivoting to Cuba
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