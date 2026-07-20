Why downtime has become one of the most expensive business risks

Pexels.com royalty-free image #7925881, uploaded by user Nicola Barts, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/stressed-beard-black-man-working-on-laptop-7925881/ on July 18th, 2026. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

Downtime has become one of the most expensive business risks because the costs have expanded beyond lost sales, and customer expectations leave little room for service interruptions. Remote and hybrid work have also raised the stakes, and downtime prevention is becoming a competitive investment.

According to DHL, 80% of industrial businesses experienced unscheduled downtime from 2021 to 2024. Downtime also affects organizations in other industries, and people may not realize this, but it can be quite costly.

Those who are taking a closer look at business risks should hone in on downtime, especially if they’re searching for business continuity solutions.

Why Has Downtime Become One of the Most Expensive Business Risks?

The cost of downtime can be hard to measure across businesses, but it’s undeniable that these disruptions have a negative impact. These are the reasons why downtime is costing organizations dearly.

Downtime Costs Have Expanded Beyond Lost Sales

The impact of downtime on revenue is already huge, but disruptions do more than cause a temporary dip in profits. Many businesses now rely on interconnected digital systems for:

Payroll

Inventory management

Customer communications

Logistics

Cloud-based collaboration

When one critical application goes offline, the disruption can ripple through multiple departments and even external partners. Manufacturers may be unable to process orders, and retailers may struggle to synchronize online and in-store inventory.

These cascading effects increase the total financial impact of an outage, and this makes downtime far more expensive than it was a decade ago.

Customer Expectations Leave Little Room for Service Interruptions

Customers have grown accustomed to around-the-clock availability, whether they’re shopping online or accessing banking services. A brief outage can quickly damage confidence, especially if consumers have alternative providers available with just a few clicks.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Repeated disruptions may lead to:

Subscription cancellations

Abandoned purchases

Negative online reviews

Reduced customer loyalty

In highly competitive industries, reliability has become a major differentiator alongside price and product quality. This makes preventing business disruptions of the utmost importance, as organizations that consistently maintain uptime are often viewed as more dependable partners.

On the other hand, those experiencing frequent outages may find it difficult to retain long-term customers.

Remote and Hybrid Work Have Raised the Stakes

The widespread adoption of remote and hybrid work has increased reliance on:

Cloud platforms

Virtual private networks

Collaboration software

Internet connectivity

All of the above increase the risks of operational downtime, especially since distributed teams often depend entirely on digital infrastructure to communicate and complete daily tasks. If core business systems become unavailable, employees across multiple locations can lose access simultaneously, reducing productivity across the company.

Time zone differences may also complicate recovery efforts, as that would require around-the-clock coordination between internal teams and external service providers.

Maintaining reliable infrastructure has become essential for ensuring employees can remain productive regardless of where they’re working.

Downtime Prevention Is Becoming a Competitive Investment

Instead of viewing uptime as simply an IT responsibility, many organizations now treat it as a strategic business priority. Companies are investing in things like:

Proactive monitoring

Predictive analytics

Infrastructure redundancy, such as that provided by professional network cabling in Franklin, TN

Automated failover systems

Disaster recovery testing

These investments not only help maintain operational continuity, but they can also strengthen customer confidence and support regulatory compliance.

Investors, insurers, and enterprise clients evaluate operational resilience when assessing potential business partners. This means that organizations that demonstrate strong continuity planning and dependable system performance may gain a competitive advantage.

Those that underinvest in resilience risk falling behind.

What Is the Formula for Downtime Cost?

A common formula for estimating downtime cost is:

Downtime cost = (revenue loss + productivity loss + recovery expenses + other business impacts) x Duration of downtime

These are what each item stands for:

Revenue loss: Sales that couldn’t be completed during the outage

Sales that couldn’t be completed during the outage Productivity loss: Wages paid to employees who are unable to perform their work or who must switch to less efficient manual processes

Wages paid to employees who are unable to perform their work or who must switch to less efficient manual processes Recovery expenses: IT support, equipment repairs, emergency vendor services, overtime labor, replacement hardware or software

IT support, equipment repairs, emergency vendor services, overtime labor, replacement hardware or software Other business impacts: Contractual penalties, customer compensation, long-term reputational damage that reduces future sales

Since every business operates differently, organizations can customize the formula by assigning values to these categories using historical financial data.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Downtime a Good Thing?

Downtime isn’t always negative; it depends on whether it’s planned or unplanned. Planned downtime (e.g., scheduled maintenance, software upgrades, equipment inspections, or employee training) can improve long-term reliability by preventing unexpected failures.

Organizations often schedule these activities during slower business periods to minimize disruptions while keeping systems secure and efficient. Unplanned downtime, on the other hand, usually leads to:

Lost productivity

Delayed customer service

Missed deadlines

Operational stress

The key difference is control. When you intentionally pause operations to maintain infrastructure or improve processes, then downtime becomes an investment in future performance.

What Are the Main Business Risks?

Businesses face a wide range of risks that can affect profitability, reputation, and long-term growth.

Financial risks include:

Cash flow shortages

Rising operating costs

Changing interest rates

Operational risks stem from:

Equipment failures

Supply chain disruptions

Human error

Inadequate internal processes

There are also cybersecurity threats, such as:

Ransomware

Phishing attacks

Data breaches

Regulatory risks can arise, too, especially when organizations fail to comply with changing laws or industry standards. This can result in fines or legal action.

What Are Some Good Risks To Take?

Not every business risk should be avoided. Calculated risks supported by research and planning often create opportunities for innovation and growth.

Great examples of worthwhile risks are:

Expanding into a new market after analyzing customer demand

Investing in productivity-enhancing technology

Launching a carefully tested product

Hiring specialized talent to fill skill gaps

Organizations can also benefit from diversifying revenue streams or experimenting with new marketing strategies on a limited scale before committing larger budgets.

The best risks have a clear potential reward, manageable downside, and measurable success criteria.

Reduce Your Business Risks by Maximizing Uptime

As you can see, downtime is one of the most expensive business risks around. You can easily mitigate or reduce the risks by investing in reliable infrastructure, so be proactive and protect your bottom line today rather than tomorrow.

If you found this article helpful, then read our other pages now.