Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/17/26: Indy Homeless, Canadien Wildfires
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Indy dumping their homeless in Ft Wayne
Canadien Wildfire air issues 3 years in a row
Neville Singham investigated for not being a registered foreign agent – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/husband-code-pink-founder-neville-roy-singham-investigation-tax-laws/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=981771145
KFC has closed 207 restaurants in the last 15 months
What’s that TV Theme Song? Film Friday – The Graduate
Day of the Dead fest this weekend in Indy
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