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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/17/26: Indy Homeless, Canadien Wildfires

Tony Katz: Indy dumping its homeless in Ft Wayne, Canadien Wildfires, Neville Singham, KFC closing stores, Day of the Dead Fest

Published on July 17, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Indy dumping their homeless in Ft Wayne

Canadien Wildfire air issues 3 years in a row

Neville Singham investigated for not being a registered foreign agent – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/husband-code-pink-founder-neville-roy-singham-investigation-tax-laws/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=981771145

KFC has closed 207 restaurants in the last 15 months

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Film Friday – The Graduate

Day of the Dead fest this weekend in Indy

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