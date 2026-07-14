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Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Spreading To The Midwest

The Unsettling Truth About Cyclosporiasis: A Growing Health Concern

Published on July 14, 2026

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  • Cyclosporiasis outbreak in 31 states, 843 cases, 86 hospitalizations since May.
  • Parasite can't be washed off produce, takes time to cause symptoms, making source hard to pinpoint.
  • Raw foods like lettuce, cilantro, basil pose risk; cooking can eliminate parasite.
Vintage toilet bowl thrown inside garbage container
Source: FotografiaBasica / Getty

Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Spreading To The Midwest

Are you aware of the latest health scare sweeping the nation? A mysterious parasite, Cyclosporiasis, has been making headlines, and its connection to everyday foods is leaving many scratching their heads. Tony Katz delves into the world of this parasitic infection, shedding light on its surprising causes and symptoms.

According Tony, “Cyclosporiasis outbreak now in thirty-one states, with eight hundred and forty-three cases reported since May first, eighty-six hospitalizations, and no deaths.” The parasite, which is usually found in raw produce, has left many wondering how to protect themselves from this potentially debilitating illness.

Tony explains that the parasite, which is often associated with foods like lettuce, can’t be washed off. “When you wash off your lettuce, it doesn’t actually wash off, it doesn’t go anywhere, and when it gets into your system, it doesn’t do anything because it’s taking time to mature.” This time lapse between ingestion and symptoms can range from a couple of days to two weeks, making it challenging to pinpoint the source of the infection.

Tony highlights the importance of being aware of the foods that can harbor this parasite, including raw cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas, and green onions. “The cooking can take care of these things. It is the raw that creates the issue.” This crucial information can help individuals take necessary precautions to minimize their risk of contracting Cyclosporiasis.

Tony emphasizes the need for vigilance, stating, “I think this can be I think it’s could be bad. I think it could be injurious for people.” While the infection may seem like a distant threat, the speaker’s words serve as a reminder to stay informed and take proactive steps to protect one’s health.

As the situation continues to unfold, it’s essential to stay up-to-date on the latest developments. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the world of Cyclosporiasis, providing listeners with valuable insights and practical advice. If you’re concerned about this growing health concern, tune in to hear the speaker’s expert analysis and learn how to safeguard your well-being.

Listen to the full “Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Spreading To The Midwest” discussion to gain a deeper understanding of this parasitic infection and its implications for your health here.

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