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AI Garbage Trucks To Soon Surveil You

Is the government’s increasing use of surveillance technology going too far? Las week, Tony Katz tackled the issue of flock cameras and the potential risks they pose to citizens’ privacy.

The conversation began with a discussion about the recent summit held in Marion County, where mayors from surrounding areas gathered to address the growing crime issues in the region. Tony expressed frustration with the lack of action taken by civic leaders to address the problem, saying, “They only seem to get upset when anybody else says, hey, we should do something about this.” Tony also questioned the effectiveness of the summit, stating, “I want to know what happened at the summit. We’re gonna be speaking to all the mayors we can in the Donut counties about this crime summit, this regional summit that they had, and what they could do about and what they think the answers are crime issues in Marion Counties heaping into other counties.”

The topic of flock cameras, which are used by cities and municipalities to track and monitor citizens, sparked a heated debate. Tony argued that these cameras are a problem and should be removed, saying, “I don’t believe in the surveillance of the people by government to make a police officer’s job easier. I will if that’s the case, you want to become what China is.”

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Tony also drew a parallel between the use of flock cameras and the potential for a society where citizens are constantly being watched, saying, “If we’re saying a camera on every street to watch what everybody’s doing at all times, do you know for their safety feel the air quotes. The answer is no.”

Tony also highlighted a recent example of AI-powered cameras being proposed for use on garbage trucks in Cape Coral, Florida, which would scan yards and housefronts for code violations. Tony questioned whether this was an acceptable use of surveillance technology, saying, “Is this the use of cameras that we want? And is that data now tracking the citizenry.”

Tony emphasized that they have no issue with private businesses using video cameras but believe that government use of surveillance technology should be approached with caution. He stated, “The issue is government and the answer is they don’t have certain capabilities that the individual does, and tracking the citizenry is something we should all be vehemently opposed to.”

The conversation raises important questions about the balance between public safety and individual privacy. As the use of surveillance technology continues to grow, it’s essential to consider the potential risks and consequences. To hear more about this topic and Tony’s thoughts on the matter, listen to the full segment.

Listen to the “AI Garbage Trucks To Soon Surveil You” discussion in full here: