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The Future Of NATO And The Middle East

President Trump hits it out of the park on his most recent visit with NATO in Turkey. Major Mike Lyons unpacks what was accomplished.

Published on July 10, 2026

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  • Trump's performance at NATO summit was one of his best, impressing leaders like Erdogan.
  • Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 system complicates F-35 fighter jet sale, drawing opposition.
  • Ukraine to build Patriot missile systems, boosting its air defense and US strategic advantage.
2026 NATO Summit In Ankara
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The Future Of NATO And The Middle East

The Future of NATO and the Middle East: A Conversation with Major Mike LyonsAs the world continues to grapple with the complexities of international relations, the recent NATO summit in Turkey has left many wondering what’s next for the alliance and the Middle East. Tony Katz is joined by Major Mike Lyons, a retired United States Army military analyst, to break down the key takeaways from the summit and what they mean for the future of the region.

One of the most significant moments from the summit was President Trump’s performance, which Major Lyons describes as “one of his best outings in a good long time.” The President’s ability to “hit it out of the park” was evident in his discussions with NATO leaders, particularly his meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. As Major Lyons notes, “He wants a strong person on his side promoting what he feels are their country’s values and what’s going on in their country.”

However, not all was smooth sailing. The sale of F-35 strike fighters to Turkey has been a contentious issue, with many countries opposing the deal due to Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system. Major Lyons explains that the F-35 is not just a fighter jet, but a “whole ecosystem” that includes air defense systems and communications centers, making it difficult to reconcile with the Russian system. He notes that “it’s a big deal” and that the Israelis, Greeks, and Saudis have all opposed the sale.

The conversation also turned to the topic of Ukraine, where the speaker and Major Lyons discussed the recent announcement that Ukraine will be able to build Patriot missile systems in-country. This is a significant development, as it would allow Ukraine to have a more robust air defense system and would also provide the US with a strategic advantage in the region. Major Lyons notes that “this is a huge uplift” and that the US presence and industry would be required to build the Patriot system.

The conversation also touched on the topic of Iran, where the speaker and Major Lyons discussed the recent strikes against Iranian targets. Major Lyons notes that the strikes were “disproportional” and that the US military has been ramping up its presence in the region. He also notes that the Iranian regime is “desperate” to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical waterway for global oil trade.

Throughout the conversation, Major Lyons provides valuable insights into the complexities of international relations and the military strategies at play. As he notes, “you can’t turn these things on and off like a light switch” and that the military needs to be ramped up and down gradually. He also emphasizes the importance of morale and the need for the military to be able to rotate troops and equipment in and out of the region.

As the conversation comes to a close, Major Lyons emphasizes the importance of listening to the full episode to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of the Middle East and the future of NATO. With his expertise and insights, he provides a unique perspective on the key takeaways from the summit and what they mean for the future of the region.

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Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

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