Source: Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett

No OPHS Oversight? What Are They Hiding?

The Indianapolis Republicans are MIA, and it’s time to ask: where are they? In a recent conversation with City County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart, Tony Katz shed light on the lack of oversight and transparency in the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety. This office, established ten years ago, has been shrouded in mystery, with no clear results to show for its efforts. “They’re just feeding us fluff,” Hart said, referring to the office’s reports, which are filled with statistical figures but lack concrete evidence of tangible progress.

The office, which oversees programmatic efforts to reduce crime, homelessness, and provide food distributions, has been a topic of discussion for Hart, who has been pushing for greater accountability. However, his efforts have been met with resistance from the city council, which voted 18-6 against implementing oversight. “It was a party line vote,” Hart explained. “No Republicans voted against it. It was all Democrats.”

The lack of oversight has led to concerns about the misuse of $45 million in funds, which was uncovered through an audit. Hart has been vocal about the need for transparency, but his message has yet to gain traction with the Republican Party in Marion County. “I don’t want to speak for them,” Hart said, “but I will say they have two competing messages going on. They’re talking about the wheel tax, but they’re not pushing hard enough on the issue of oversight.”

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The wheel tax, which was increased by the city council, has been a point of contention for Hart and the Republican Party. However, Hart argues that the issue of oversight is just as important, if not more so. “You can’t just push on one issue and ignore the other,” he said. “It’s not that you’re single-handedly responsible for this, but the real dismay and anger is with the Republican Party in Marion County. They’ve got an uphill battle, but it seems like there’s no fight within this battle.”

Hart’s frustration is palpable, and it’s clear that he’s not alone in his concerns. The lack of vision and leadership from the city council has left many wondering if the Republican Party is truly committed to making a change. As Hart put it, “I see you, and I don’t see the others, and I don’t see the party, and I don’t see the state.”

If you’re as concerned as Hart about the lack of oversight and transparency in Indianapolis, we encourage you to listen to the full episode to hear more about his conversation with Tony Katz.

Listen to the “No OPHS Oversight? What Are They Hiding?” discussion in full here: