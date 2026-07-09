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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/9/26: Purdue, OPHS, Wheel of Fortune

Tony Katz: What Should Purdue Seek In New President, Dems Reject OPHS Oversight, Wheel of Fortune

Published on July 9, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-3rd-hr-7-9-26

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What should Purdue look for in a new President? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/purdue-seeking-broad-input-in-search-for-universitys-next-president?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

Michael-Paul Hart joins after Indy City-County Council Rejects OPHS Oversight Proposal

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Fleetwood Mac

SONG: Rhiannon

ALBUM: Fleetwood Mac

YEAR: 1976

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Wheel of Fortune (American game show)

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