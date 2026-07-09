Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/9/26: Purdue, OPHS, Wheel of Fortune
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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What should Purdue look for in a new President? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/purdue-seeking-broad-input-in-search-for-universitys-next-president?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
Michael-Paul Hart joins after Indy City-County Council Rejects OPHS Oversight Proposal
ARTIST: Fleetwood Mac
SONG: Rhiannon
ALBUM: Fleetwood Mac
YEAR: 1976
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