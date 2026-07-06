Idaho First State to Make Firing Squad Primary Execution Method

Idaho has become the first state in the nation to designate the firing squad as its primary method of execution.

As of last week, the Idaho Department of Correction will prioritize execution by firing squad over lethal injection, following the implementation of a new state law. To prepare for the transition, the department plans to recruit six volunteer law enforcement officers to carry out executions.

Volunteering to be a part of a firing squad?! This is Hammer’s dream!

Unfortunately for Hammer, volunteers must be certified through Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) for at least three years and have no disciplinary actions related to firearms, use of force, or similar conduct within the previous year. The department says the requirements are intended to ensure qualified personnel are available to carry out the state’s death penalty under the new procedures.

Idaho is now one of five states that authorize execution by firing squad, joining Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and South Carolina. However, it is the only state to designate the firing squad as its primary method of execution rather than an alternative option.