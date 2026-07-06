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Secretary Of State Race: Let’s Have A Debate

The upcoming Secretary of State election in Indiana has become a hotly contested battle, with four candidates vying for the position. Tony Katz delves into the intricacies of the race, and invites all four candidates to participate in a debate.

Tony is enthusiastic about the prospect of a debate, saying, “I’m very clear about two things. I have said things about all of you, Things that I approve of… things that I don’t approve of regarding your races. There’s no one who could ever accuse me at all in any debate forum, anywhere, of any level of favoritism.” Tony emphasizes their commitment to fairness and impartiality, which is essential for a moderator.

The host also shares their thoughts on the Republican Party’s concerns about Greg Ballard’s independent bid for Secretary of State. “I think the process should be easier to run for office in many, many places for people who can’t understand, well, why a Republicans angry? I thought they thought everything was voting was fine. Why are they trying to stop people from voting for a candidate. It’s just it’s a pathetic, silly argument made by silly people.”

Tony highlights the significance of the Secretary of State election, stating, “This has become a thing, this Secretary of State race, because the Secretary of State race is seemingly one could argue, well, it’s about power and who gets to control it. It’s about elections and who gets to control it. So therefore, it’s about power.” Tony notes that the outcome of the election will have a substantial impact on the state’s politics and the nation’s perception of Indiana.

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Tony also expresses their admiration for the Libertarian Party’s efforts to increase ballot access, saying, “I’m all up for it now. I’ve also said what I’ve said that the Libertarians have never been able to make a showing in statewide elections” Tony believes that the Libertarian Party’s efforts to expand ballot access are a positive development.

Tony extends an invitation to all four candidates – Beau Bayh, Lauri Shillings, Greg Ballard, and Max Engling – to participate in a debate on Tony Katz and the Morning News. “We’ll drop all the commercials. Don’t tell sales I said that, whatever you do, don’t tell sales. I said, we’ll drop. We’ll do it. You want, you want to do it. You want to pick a theater. We’ll get the theater. We will rent out the theater. We will do the whole thing.” The host is eager to provide a platform for the candidates to discuss their visions and ideas.

This segment offers a unique opportunity for listeners to gain insight into the Secretary of State election and the perspectives of the candidates. Tony’s enthusiasm and commitment to fairness make this debate a must-listen event. If you’re interested in learning more about the election and the candidates, tune in to the full episode to hear the Tony’s thoughts about the race and the candidates.

Listen to the “Secretary Of State Race: Let’s Have A Debate” discussion in full here: