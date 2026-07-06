Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/6/26: Trump Card, Newsom, Stephanie White
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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US has the Trump card in FIFA
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Newsom makes Independence Day all about Trump
Today on the Marketplace: Carrot Bowl
Stephanie White is the Gregg Popovich of the WNBA
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