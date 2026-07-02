Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/2/26: Ro Khanna, Mtn Dew Deep Dive
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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4th Fest this weekend
Pissing off the left, Navy meets recruiting goals EARLY
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Ro Khanna embracing the Communist – Nazis in his party
Today on the Marketplace: Mtn Dew Baja Deep Dive
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson slammed for not sharing his politics
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