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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/2/26: Ro Khanna, Mtn Dew Deep Dive

Tony Katz: 4th Fest This Weekend, Ro Khanna embracing Communists and Nazis in his party, Mtn Dew Baja Deep Dive, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson not sharing his politics

Published on July 2, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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4th Fest this weekend

Pissing off the left, Navy meets recruiting goals EARLY

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Ro Khanna embracing the Communist – Nazis in his party

Today on the Marketplace:    Mtn Dew Baja Deep Dive

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson slammed for not sharing his politics

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