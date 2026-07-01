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Are We A Society With Rules Or Not?

SCOTUS decision on birthright citizenship fails to understand the gift it has given to factions who want to destroy the United States and the West.

Published on July 1, 2026

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  • Birthright citizenship is a cornerstone of the Constitution, but its implications must be carefully considered.
  • The 'Red Green' alliance between communists and Islamists poses a significant threat to Western civilization.
  • The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are a growing force that must be understood from multiple perspectives.
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Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Are We A Society With Rules Or Not?

In a recent episode of the Tony Katz Today, author and screenwriter Michael Walsh joined the conversation about the Supreme Court’s decision on birthright citizenship. The ruling, which sparked widespread debate, has left many wondering about the future of American society and its rules. As Walsh pointed out, “We’re in a war against civilizations that don’t like us, and that in fact used birth rates in order to destroy their enemies.”

The discussion centered around the idea that the left has been pushing for birthright citizenship, which assumes that anyone born in the United States is automatically considered a citizen. However, this concept has been a cornerstone of the Constitution. The speaker highlighted the importance of understanding the historical context of this concept and its implications. The speaker emphasized that this approach has been the norm for centuries, but the guest highlighted the importance of considering the broader implications of this concept.

Walsh, author of “The Devil’s Pleasure Palace” and “The Fiery Angel,” shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, “It’s not like Grandma from the old country. It’s not like from Poland, or from Italy, or for poverty-stricken Ireland or Germany during a famine in the 1840s which brought all the Germans to America. It’s not like that at all. This is land. It’s not ours yet, but it will be, and we will conquer it one way or the other.” He emphasized that the concept of birthright citizenship is not just about the past, but also about the present and future of American society.

The conversation also touched on the Red Green alliance, a term used to describe the partnership between communists and Islamists. Walsh noted that this alliance is a threat to Western civilization and that the communists will ultimately lose in a fight against the Islamists. He also highlighted the importance of understanding how the other side sees the issue, stating, “The problem is that we don’t view it that way, and the problem is that we have leadership that doesn’t view it that way.”

Walsh’s insights into the world of communism and its influence on American society were eye-opening. He shared his experience with the DSA, a group that has been gaining traction in the United States. He noted that the DSA is a force to be reckoned with, stating, “I’ve had experience with the DSA. We hosted a debate between four representatives of the DSA who no one had heard of at the time, and four Conservatives. The most prominent was probably Mike Anton, who’s most recently of the State Department. And I was terrifically impressed by the DSA. I didn’t agree with anything they said, but they were smart, and they were fast on their feet, and they had an answer for everything.”

As the conversation came to a close, Walsh emphasized the importance of understanding the threat posed by the Red Green alliance and the DSA. He encouraged listeners to wake up and see the problem from the other side, stating, “It’s a frightening thought, but I’m willing to bet you a dollar to donuts that people have not once asked themselves, how does the other side see the thing?”

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To hear more of this thought-provoking conversation, tune in to the full episode of the Tony Katz show, where Michael Walsh shares his insights on the Red Green alliance, the DSA, and the future of American society.

Listen to the “Are We A Society With Rules Or Not?” discussion in full here

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Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

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