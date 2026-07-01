The Democratic Party's values have shifted, allowing communists and Nazis to gain influence in the party.

The Democratic Socialists of America, a revolutionary movement, is transforming the party into a communist organization.

Defunding academia is proposed to stop the spread of communist ideology and create a more accountable education system.

Source: Veronaa / Getty

Democrat Conversion To Communism

As the 2026 election season heats up, the Democrat Party’s identity crisis is becoming increasingly apparent. With the nomination of communists and Nazis in various states, it’s clear that the party’s values have shifted significantly. In a recent episode of this podcast, host Tony Katz is joined by Ed Morrissey, a prominent commentator and writer, to discuss the implications of this shift and what it means for the future of American politics.

According to Morrissey, “the Democrat Party is not exerting any discipline on its own primary systems,” allowing outside groups like the DSA (Democrat Socialists of America) to interfere and influence the party’s nominees. This lack of discipline has led to the nomination of radical candidates who openly advocate for communism and socialism.

Morrissey pointed out that the DSA is not just a minor party, but a revolutionary movement that seeks to transform the Democrat Party into a communist organization. He noted that the party’s nominees, such as Darializa Avila Chevalier, have publicly stated their support for revolution and the destruction of the American constitutional republic.

The conversation also touched on the topic of education and how it has become a breeding ground for communist ideology. Morrissey argued that the Democrat Party’s failure to exert control over its primaries has allowed the DSA to infiltrate academia and indoctrinate students with radical ideas. He suggested that defunding academia is a crucial step in stopping the spread of communist ideology and creating a more accountable education system.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Morrissey’s solution to the problem is to stop funding academia and let it collapse on its own. He believes that this will force the institutions to start selling their product based on its value, rather than relying on government funding. This, in turn, will make them accountable for the level of tuition they charge students and will eventually lead to a collapse of the communist bubble.

In response to Morrissey’s proposal, Tony Katz suggested that privatizing schools and ending the government monopoly on education is also essential in addressing the issue. He emphasized that parents should have the ability to choose between different educational options, including private schools that deliver a more traditional curriculum.

The conversation between Morrissey and Katz is a must-listen for anyone interested in understanding the Democrat Party’s conversion to communism, and the implications of communist ideology in American politics. As the election season heats up, it’s essential to have a clear understanding of the issues at stake and the solutions being proposed. Listen to the full episode to hear more about the conversation between Tony Katz and Ed Morrissey and join the discussion on the future of American politics.

Listen to the “Democrat Conversion To Communism” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio