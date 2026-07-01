Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/1/26: Rokita, Jessica Gorman
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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NBA Cup coming to Hinkle Fieldhouse
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Rokita on Immigration enforcement and Joe Hogsett
Today on the Marketplace: Golf can be delicious
Shameful Democrats support illegal immigrants over US Citizens
We’re with Jessica Gorman
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