ATF Offers Reward for Info on Fatal Shooting of Grundy Gang Member

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information regarding a shooting involving a member of the Grundy gang on the east side of Indianapolis last month.

According to a news release, officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for the death of 35-year-old Eric Butler.

Butler was shot and killed in the 200 block of South Franklin Road in the early morning hours of June 19. According to previous reports, Butler had been linked to the gang led by convicted drug kingpin Richard Grundy and had been charged in relation to a series of violent crimes.

Butler pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2018, according to previous reports. Butler was arrested again during a drug raid in 2023, but was later acquitted. According to previous reports, Butler, also known as Lil E, had been in and out of the Marion County Jail 15 times and had been wounded in a non-fatal shooting in April.

The release indicated that the ATF is assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with the investigation into Butler’s death. Officials said that the agency is “providing all available resources to bring the offender(s) to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477. Tips can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov or through this website.