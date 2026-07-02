Dog Dies from Heat Stroke During Kennel Cleaning at Indy Animal Control

IACS said that, in anticipation of the recent heat, a Kennel Manager gave “specific instructions” on June 30 regarding cleaning procedures for the next day. Staff were told to clean only one side of the kennel at a time and immediately return the dogs to their kennels.

The dog, a Great Dane named Stitch, reportedly died on Wednesday evening at IACS. The cause of death was “severe heat stroke,” officials said.

IACS Director Amanda Dehoney-Hinkle confirmed the death in a statement sent to FOX59/CBS4 on Thursday. The heat stroke death reportedly happened by mistake after an employee did not receive proper instruction on how to clean kennels during a heat wave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog has died from a reported heat stroke during kennel cleaning at Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Source: FOX 59

This procedure was reportedly implemented to ensure that no dog stayed in the outdoor portion of the kennel for an extended period of time. However, this reportedly did not happen.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a staff member told the Kennel Manager that they had never been told to clean only one side at a time. As a result, Stitch was reportedly confined to the outdoor portion of the kennel for an “extended period of time during extreme heat.”

Medical staff responded to the scene and found that Stitch was suffering from extreme heat stroke. Despite “emergency intervention,” Stitch’s injuries were reportedly “irreversible.”

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IACS said that a “difficult decision” was made to “humanely euthanize” the Great Dane in order to prevent him from suffering further.

“Our entire team is devastated by the loss of Stitch,” Dehoney-Hinkle said. “Our staff dedicate themselves every day to protecting and caring for the animals entrusted to us, which makes this incident especially heartbreaking.”

IACS officials said that the death is currently under investigation and that more details will be shared “promptly.” Part of that investigation will reportedly be looking into whether or not disciplinary action may need to be taken.

“While the investigation is underway, IACS leaders are taking immediate steps to ensure our staff understand our policies and remain focused on providing the care our animals deserve, particularly in these severe weather conditions,” a statement read.

Dehoney-Hinkle also said that IACS is reviewing operational procedures to ensure such directives are documented, communicated and verified during extreme weather conditions. No other information was immediately provided.

The death of Stitch comes as central Indiana is experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures consistently hitting 90+ degrees. For more information on current weather conditions, click here.