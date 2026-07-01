4 Caught on Surveillance Stealing from Indy Fireworks Store

Source: Joe Coonfield

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are looking for four people who were caught on surveillance video stealing fireworks from a store on the city’s south side.

The surveillance footage captured the moment the four suspects broke into Firework Joe’s early one morning, just a few days before the Fourth of July. The thieves, wearing masks and gloves, smashed through the glass front door and then started grabbing boxes of fireworks.

The owner of the fireworks store, Joseph Coonfield, told FOX 59 that an alarm on his phone alerted him to the break-in at around 5:30 in the morning.

“They took thousands of dollars from me and that’s a lot of my big stuff that sells fast,” Coonfield said.

It’s the first year that Coonfield is running the fireworks store. He estimated that over $4,500 worth of fireworks were taken, and is going to be hard to replace.

“I mean, this is gonna be a big bite out of taking care of my family,” said Coonfield. “We’ve only got a few days and I don’t know where I’m going to come up with the money to replace it.”

According to Coonfield, the four thieves loaded the stolen fireworks into a white Dodge. He noticed the vehicle as he was pulling into his store the morning of the theft.

While Coonfield hopes the four suspects are caught and held accountable, he’s calling out the suspects’ parents for the crime.

“The parents these days don’t raise their kids with any morals or respect or responsibility,” Coonfield added.

No arrests have been made in the smash-and-grab. Anyone with information on the suspects seen on video can contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.