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Indiana Youth Literacy Programs Receive $3M in Funding

Published on July 2, 2026

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A teacher in a leopard-print cardigan reviews paperwork with a student wearing a red "Captain" jersey in a classroom setting.
\Source: The Indiana Afterschool Network / The Indiana Afterschool Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars in new funding will soon benefit afterschool and summer programs across Indiana aimed at improving children’s reading skills.

The Indiana Afterschool Network (IAN) announced it has awarded more than $3 million in grants to 160 out-of-school time (OST) programs since October 2025. The funding is part of the “IAN Literacy Playbook,” a comprehensive initiative designed to improve statewide reading outcomes by integrating evidence-based literacy practices into extended-day learning.

Supported by a multi-million dollar grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the initiative equips local organizations with funding, specialized staff coaching, and training resources. The core of the program focuses on implementing the Science of Reading—a research-backed methodology that identifies the most effective ways children learn to comprehend and process language.

The grants are already making waves in local communities. The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Indiana Corridor received more than $55,000 across three of its program sites.

According to CEO Theresa Kottkamp, the funding has allowed the club to hire classroom teachers to work with students after the school bell rings, bridging the gap between daytime education and afterschool care.

“This has already led to more cohesive methods of approach and language of learning between the classroom and Club spaces,” Kottkamp said. “We have been able to bring classroom literacy tips and tricks into the broader context of Club and add some fun twists to learning games.”

Beyond local funding, the program is investing heavily in the workforce. More than 160 youth-work professionals have already completed a new, no-cost IAN Literacy Credential. Later this summer, IAN plans to launch an asynchronous online version of the credential, making it easier for afterschool staff in every corner of the state to access the training.

“I know firsthand the difference out-of-school time providers make in the lives of kids,” said Clifton Snorten, IAN’s associate director of quality development. “I help make their impact even greater through incorporating proven literacy practices into their programs.”

Indiana youth organizations interested in accessing the Literacy Playbook resources or the upcoming online training can find more information at the Indiana Afterschool Network website.

About the Indiana Afterschool Network
IAN is a statewide intermediary that advances learning beyond the school day by actively supporting providers with resources, training, and advocacy, while mobilizing a strong network of community partners. They work to build access to high-quality out-of-school time programs for all youth across Indiana. Learn more at indianaafterschool.org.

About Lilly Endowment, Inc.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons J.K. Jr. and Eli through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion and maintains a special commitment to its hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

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