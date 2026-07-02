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New Citizens Celebrate in Indy Ceremony

For many, the ceremony marked the end of a years-long journey.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Crowded outdoor event with people seated in white chairs under a tent, with a large "US" logo visible overhead.
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Just two days before America celebrates its 250th birthday, 75 people from around the world became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Thursday at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis.

Against the backdrop of the home of the nation’s 23rd president, family members waved small American flags and applauded as each new citizen took the Oath of Allegiance.

For many, the ceremony marked the end of a years-long journey.

One new citizen said the moment brought overwhelming relief.

“It is very important to me. I’m happy. For the past five years, I was not happy. Now I’m happy. I’m a citizen. My principles, my traditions, my culture, and my business. Freedom is first. This is America.”

Freedom emerged as a common theme throughout the ceremony.

Among those sworn in was Tanya Martinez, who immigrated from Mexico. She said she was nervous heading into her citizenship interview because of heightened immigration enforcement and the Trump administration’s pledge to deport people who are in the country illegally.

“It made me nervous to go to my interview because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Martinez said. “Thankfully, I did have an attorney with me, but it was still a little nerve-wracking.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told the new citizens he could not fully understand what they experienced in their countries of origin, but said he believes many came to the United States seeking opportunity and freedom.

“They see the United States as a promised land,” Hogsett said. “Many of them are relieved to be here because we are a beacon of hope and a beacon of freedom.”

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