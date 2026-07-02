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Gov. Braun Extends Gas Tax Holiday for Another Month

On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said he would be extending the suspension of Indiana’s gas taxes for an additional 30 days.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Red fuel nozzle inserted into dirty white car tank at gas station in winter, close-up view highlighting refueling process and everyday vehicle use.
Source: vladimir soldatov / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced on Thursday, two days before the Fourth of July, that he is extending the suspension of Indiana’s gas taxes.

“Affordability is my top priority,” Braun said. “I am once again extending these gas tax savings to make life more affordable for Hoosier families.”

Gov. Braun’s suspension of the gasoline usage tax and excise tax will last for an additional 30 days through Aug. 7. It’s the last extension he can make as governor before a special session or legislative authority is required.

“Hoosiers will be able to celebrate 250 years of American independence this Fourth of July with the cheapest gas in America,” said Braun.

According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded gas in the state on Thursday is $3.12 a gallon. The nationwide average is $3.84.

Also this week, the governor directed his administration to make local governments whole for any gas tax revenues missed while the ongoing energy emergency is in effect.

“We are running the government more efficiently, and as a result, we have the resources to offer tax relief while supporting local partners,” said Gov. Braun.

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