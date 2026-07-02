Kelly Oubre Jr. to Sign 2-Year, $17M Contract with Indiana Pacers

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will be signing a two-year deal worth $17 million with the Indiana Pacers.

Oubre spent the past three seasons with Philadelphia. He started 150 games, averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Indiana plans to use Oubre off the bench, replacing the role of Bennedict Mathurin last season. The team is adding Oubre as the team works to rebound from their 19-63 finish.