State Police Reminding You About Firework Safety

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STATEWIDE–State Police are reminding you to practice proper firework safety during this upcoming Independence Day weekend.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) tracks national data on this.

National context:

In 2023, the CPSC estimated about 9,700 emergency department-treated fireworks-related injuries in the United States, with roughly 66% occurring in the first two weeks of July

In 2024, that number jumped to about 14,700 injuries and 11 deaths, a 52% increase in injuries and 38% more deaths than 2023

The State Police are offering this advice on firework safety.

Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.

Never aim, point, or throw fireworks at another person.

Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep spectators where the wind is blowing smoke and debris away from them.

Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.

Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.

Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.

Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.

Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a “dud” firework.

After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire.

Be considerate of individuals with PTSD and other types of medical conditions. The noise can cause severe stress and reaction in neighbors.

Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by fireworks sounds.

Use fireworks outdoors, never indoors.

They are also reminding you that throughout the year it is legal in Indiana to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but this may be limited further by local ordinances.