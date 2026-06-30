Listen Live
Close
The Hammer and Nigel Show

New Indiana Law Targets Imitation Firearms at Schools

Published on June 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A new Indiana law taking effect July 1 is something Hoosier parents may want to know about before the next school year begins.

Under the new law, it is a Class B misdemeanor to knowingly or intentionally possess an imitation firearm on school property or on a school bus.

The change is part of House Enrolled Act 1343, which became Public Law 94-2026. The law covers several public safety issues, including creating a military police force within the Indiana National Guard. But one provision Guy Relford, “The Gun Guy,” says parents should pay close attention to involves students bringing imitation firearms to school.

If someone knowingly brings an imitation firearm onto school property or a school bus, they could face criminal charges—even if the item cannot fire real ammunition. The law includes an exception for imitation firearms that are lawfully possessed and properly secured inside a locked personal vehicle, as outlined in the statute.

“An imitation firearm is basically a toy, you know, whatever it might be that looks enough like a firearm that it would be confusing to somebody seeing it, whether it’s really a firearm or not,” Relford said.

The law does not create a definition of “imitation firearm.” In general, the term includes items designed to look like real firearms, such as:

  • Airsoft guns
  • BB or pellet guns
  • Realistic toy guns
  • Replica handguns or rifles
  • Other objects made to appear to be real firearms

Relford encourages parents to talk with their children about the new law and make sure they understand the potential consequences of bringing imitation firearms to school.

Students who knowingly or intentionally bring an imitation firearm onto school property or a school bus could face legal consequences. For adults, a Class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Listen to Guy Relford explain the new law and more with Hammer and Nigel:

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

IRS 2026 Filing Season and IRS Operations
National  |  Jarett Lewis

Sen. Young Again Calls for Ban on Congress Members Trading Stocks

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Local  |  John Herrick

Graham Rahal: Indianapolis Has a Crime Problem

Aerial View of Gary Indiana Vacant and Crumbling Buildings
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Ghost Towns In Indiana

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three Hurt in Early-Morning Indy Shooting

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

A close-up portrait of a man with dark hair and a beard, wearing a white shirt against a gray background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Prosecutor Charges Man in Sophie Cunningham Stalking Case

Local News
US Postal Service Experiences Busiest Day Of The Year As Holidays Approach
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DOJ: Former Indy Postal Worker Stole Over $250K in Prepaid Debit Cards

Business And Economy In New York
Crime  |  FOX 59

Mail Carrier Caught with 51 Stolen Gift Cards

Indiana AG Todd Rokita
Local  |  Staff

Rokita Sends Cease-and-Desist to Merrillville Council Over ICE Actions

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  John Herrick

ACLU of Indiana Challenges Governor Braun’s Plan to Place Ten Commandments Monument at Statehouse

Headshot of a man with curly dark hair and a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  John Herrick

Man Accused of Stomping Two People in Downtown Indianapolis

A group of Indiana State Police officers standing in front of a podium with the Indiana State Police logo.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana State Police Launch C.A.R.E. Blitz to Target Impaired Driving

Schoolboy uses a GPS to find a shortcut to school.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

New Indiana Law Restricts Social Media for Kids

Three young people wearing red clothing and smiling at the camera.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Mom: “I Don’t Know Where She Is”

State Rep. Andrew Ireland
Local  |  Mirror Indy

State Lawmaker Calls for Prosecutor to Investigate Hogsett Administration

A close-up portrait of a middle-aged Black man with a beard, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI Indianapolis Announces Arrests in Summer Heat Initiative, Still Searching for Lamar Browning

Thermometer, sunny hot day in summer, heatwave, weather forecast in summertime, measure the temperature, trees in forest
Local  |  FOX 59

Cooling Stations in Central Indiana that Hoosiers Can Find

Headshot of a man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray wall.
3 Items
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Greenfield Police Recover Nearly $3 Million Worth of Cargo and Arrest Man

Jim Banks speaks on FB live
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Banks: Trump Has Put Iran ‘On Notice’ After Strikes

Heat Advisory map for Indiana showing peak heat index values from 100° to 108° Monday through Thursday, with preparedness messaging.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Heat Advisory Issued Across Indiana

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close