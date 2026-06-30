New Indiana Law Targets Imitation Firearms at Schools

A new Indiana law taking effect July 1 is something Hoosier parents may want to know about before the next school year begins.

Under the new law, it is a Class B misdemeanor to knowingly or intentionally possess an imitation firearm on school property or on a school bus.

The change is part of House Enrolled Act 1343, which became Public Law 94-2026. The law covers several public safety issues, including creating a military police force within the Indiana National Guard. But one provision Guy Relford, “The Gun Guy,” says parents should pay close attention to involves students bringing imitation firearms to school.

If someone knowingly brings an imitation firearm onto school property or a school bus, they could face criminal charges—even if the item cannot fire real ammunition. The law includes an exception for imitation firearms that are lawfully possessed and properly secured inside a locked personal vehicle, as outlined in the statute.

“An imitation firearm is basically a toy, you know, whatever it might be that looks enough like a firearm that it would be confusing to somebody seeing it, whether it’s really a firearm or not,” Relford said.

The law does not create a definition of “imitation firearm.” In general, the term includes items designed to look like real firearms, such as:

Airsoft guns

BB or pellet guns

Realistic toy guns

Replica handguns or rifles

Other objects made to appear to be real firearms

Relford encourages parents to talk with their children about the new law and make sure they understand the potential consequences of bringing imitation firearms to school.

Students who knowingly or intentionally bring an imitation firearm onto school property or a school bus could face legal consequences. For adults, a Class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Listen to Guy Relford explain the new law and more with Hammer and Nigel: