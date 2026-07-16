Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/16/26: Indiana reserves, Vance Rogan, Braun
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Indiana has big reserves
Today’s Popcorn Moment: JD Vance blaming Israeli influencers for MOU failure
Today on the Marketplace: Lego cuff links
Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination
More from WIBC 93.1 FM