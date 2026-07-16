Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/16/26: Teen Shot, Jesse Brown, Vance

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Two Arrested After Teenager Shot on Indy’s North Side

Credit-Card Rewards Fund More Everyday Costs as Inflation Bites

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Vance on Rogan: “People say you cannot negotiate with the Iranians… that’s fundamentally idiotic

Iran said that the Strait of Hormuz was an inviolable ‘red line’.

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Climax Blues Band

SONG: Couldn’t Get It Right

ALBUM: Gold Plated

YEAR: 1976