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Is The Department of Education A Relic Of The Past?

Tony Katz is joined by Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, digging into the details of a new program that's allowing states to take control of their education funding and streamline their spending.

Published on June 23, 2026

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  • States can combine grant money into one stream, giving governors and officials more control over spending.
  • Regulatory compliance costs are high, with 47 cents per classroom dollar spent on compliance in Tennessee.
  • Unions and bureaucracy hinder progress, but states like Mississippi have seen success with state-led initiatives.
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Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

Is The Department of Education A Relic Of The Past?

Is the Department of Education a relic of the past, or is it still a vital part of the US education system? Tony Katz is joined by Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, digging into the details of a new program that’s allowing states to take control of their education funding and streamline their spending.

The program, which was recently signed with the state of Indiana, allows states to combine multiple streams of grant money into one single stream, essentially treating it like a block grant. This means that governors and state education officials can determine how the money is spent, rather than being tied down by federal regulations. As Secretary McMahon explained, “We’re not talking about money coming back, we’re talking about a streamlining of the dollars that we’re getting. It’s a block grant, and it becomes easier to spend and less regulatory burden.”

This is a significant shift from the current system, where states are often bogged down by bureaucratic red tape and regulatory compliance costs. In fact, Secretary McMahon shared a staggering statistic: in the state of Tennessee, for every dollar that went into the classroom, 47 cents was spent on regulatory compliance. This is a clear indication that the current system is not working as intended.

So, why does the Department of Education still exist? According to Secretary McMahon, it was established in 1980, and since then, the US has spent over $3 trillion on education. Despite this, NAEP scores have continued to decline. As she put it, “We are not doing something right.” The President has made it clear that he wants to put a stop to this trend and return education to the states, where it can be spent more efficiently and effectively.

But what’s holding us back? Secretary McMahon pointed to the influence of unions and local bureaucracy, which can get in the way of innovation and progress. However, she also highlighted the successes of states like Mississippi, which has seen significant improvements in education outcomes after implementing the science of reading and other state-led initiatives. As she noted, “We can turn this around. The focus really does have to be at the state level.”

In the end, it’s clear that the Department of Education is at a crossroads. Will it continue to be a bloated bureaucracy, or will it be dismantled and replaced by a more efficient system? As Secretary McMahon said, “I am doing my part to prove to Congress that many of the programs that have been set up or established can operate more efficiently than they can now at this added bureaucracy of the Department of Education.” It’s a conversation worth listening to, and we encourage you to tune in to the full episode to hear more from Secretary McMahon and explore the future of education in the US.

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