Graham Rahal on Indy’s Violence “We Cannot Be Tone Deaf”

“Indy has turned into a complete dump and it’s sad to say the least. We had a massive car event there the other night (overnight) and security guarding the cars wouldn’t stay because they didn’t feel safe as there were numerous kids running around with guns etc. It’s pathetic.”

This X post from IndyCar driver Graham Rahal has caused quite the conversation online this weekend. Several people criticize saying Rahal is out of touch with downtown, while others completely agree with the driver’s call out to the ongoing violence in Indy.

Rahal joined our sister-station, The Fan’s Query and Company Monday and doubled-down on his statement saying that Indy deserves better. He told host Jake Query, “We have a problem that has increased and gotten worse and worse and worse. And to be silent about it and to be deaf to it is a major issue. And what’s scary in today’s society isn’t left, right, or center, contrary to what people believe. It simply is acknowledging when there is a problem and doing what we can to correct the problem.”

While Hammer and Nigel absolutely agree there is a problem with the violence in Indy, they don’t mind blaming the local Democratic leadership that is failing the city. Hammer adds, “it’s okay to say this is a Democrat problem too, because they run Indianapolis. Your prosecutor, your city council, your mayor all Democrat, very heavily. So it’s okay to say their policies have screwed this up.”

Rahal told The Fan that even though many fans were outraged by his comment, he reiterates his criticisms come from a place of care. “My point is I care immensely about the city of Indianapolis, and you cannot tell me that the city of Indianapolis today is a better place than it was six, seven, eight years ago. You can’t do it because it’s not true.”

Listen to the full interview on Query and Company here

Check out Hammer and Nigel’s reaction to Graham doubling down here: