Indiana Is America’s Most Affordable State for Pizza

Another reason to be a proud Hoosier…and it’s a little cheesy.

According to a new survey, the most budget-friendly state for pizza in the country is INDIANA!

NetCredit, an online personal lender conducted a 2026 Pizza Index surveying services like DoorDash and 10 of the largest pizza chains about costs on a medium cheese pizza.

Their calculations showed that out of all 50 states, Indiana is the most budget-friendly for a medium cheese pizza costing average of $13.95. The most expensive pizza is in Hawaii at $19.70 (and that’s before adding the pineapple)- that’s 41% more expensive than the Hoosier state!

When it comes to the most affordable pizza city, they found a medium cheese pizza in Houston costs just $14.42. As far as the cheapest cheese pizza among the big pizza chains is Little Ceasars.

So even though prices are going up, at least Hoosiers get a slice of good news.