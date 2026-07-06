Former Adams County Deputy Accused of Forging Documents

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DECATUR, Ind.–A former Adams County Deputy has been arrested on accusations that he forged documents.

On Monday, 39-year-old Daniel Girard of Decatur turned himself into the Adams County Jail.

“The investigation originated from a reported Homeowners Association violation involving forged and fraudulent documents submitted to the Decatur Building and Zoning Department. Once Adams County Sheriff Dan Mawhorr was notified of the incident, he notified the Indiana State Police and asked for a thorough investigation into the matter. During the course of the Indiana State Police investigation, evidence was collected indicating that official documentation had been falsified,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Wes Rowlader.

Rowlader said everything was turned over to a special prosecutor. That special prosecutor determined that criminal charges were warranted in this case.

Girard is charged with counterfeiting and application fraud, which is a level 6 felony.

“Any questions regarding this case can be directed to the Indiana State Police. Any questions reference discipline or the employment status of Mr. Girard should be directed to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department,” said Rowlader.