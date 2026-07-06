IMPD Reports Dozens of Open Homicide Cases

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INDIANAPOLIS — New preliminary data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows 65 people have died in homicide cases this year, with most of those deaths classified as murders.

The department’s year-to-date homicide report lists 51 murders, along with three negligent manslaughters, eight justifiable homicides and three death investigations that remain pending. Police have arrested 15 people in connection with homicide investigations this year.

Detectives have opened 62 homicide investigations in 2026, and 45 of those cases remain active. The report also shows investigators have cleared 37 homicide cases this year, including cases from previous years. Nineteen of those cases were cleared by arrest.

The statistics are preliminary and may change as investigations continue and cases receive final classifications, according to IMPD.