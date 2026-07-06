Indiana Fever Hammer Aces Without Caitlin Clark 84-68

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

LAS VEGAS–The Indiana Fever used a big second half to overwhelm the Las Vegas Aces Sunday night in Michelob Ultra Arena 84-68.

The Fever were playing without All-Star Caitlin Clark and the Aces had to play without the four-time MVP A’ja Wilson. She has missed three straight games with ankle injury while Clark is trying to recover from a back injury.

Indiana went into the locker room with a 42-41 lead at halftime. After that, they outscored the Aces in the second half 42-27.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana with 27 points while Aliyah Boston finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lexie Hull scored 10 while Sophie Cunningham chipped in with 9 points off the Fever bench.

The Aces shot just 21% from three-point range (4-19). The Fever made 39% of their three-point shots (9-23). The Fever outrebounded Las Vegas 39-30. They also won the battle on the offensive glass 13-6.

Jackie Young was the leading scorer for Las Vegas with 15 points while Nalyssa Smith nearly had a double double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, the Fever are now 12-8. They play the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday night at 10 pm followed by the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night at 10 pm.

The Aces drop to 15-6 with the loss, but they are in second place in the Western Conference. The Fever are in second place in the Eastern Conference.