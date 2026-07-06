Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Fever Hammer Aces Without Caitlin Clark 84-68

Published on July 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

LAS VEGAS–The Indiana Fever used a big second half to overwhelm the Las Vegas Aces Sunday night in Michelob Ultra Arena 84-68.

The Fever were playing without All-Star Caitlin Clark and the Aces had to play without the four-time MVP A’ja Wilson. She has missed three straight games with ankle injury while Clark is trying to recover from a back injury.

Indiana went into the locker room with a 42-41 lead at halftime. After that, they outscored the Aces in the second half 42-27.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana with 27 points while Aliyah Boston finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lexie Hull scored 10 while Sophie Cunningham chipped in with 9 points off the Fever bench.

The Aces shot just 21% from three-point range (4-19). The Fever made 39% of their three-point shots (9-23). The Fever outrebounded Las Vegas 39-30. They also won the battle on the offensive glass 13-6.

Jackie Young was the leading scorer for Las Vegas with 15 points while Nalyssa Smith nearly had a double double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, the Fever are now 12-8. They play the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday night at 10 pm followed by the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night at 10 pm.

The Aces drop to 15-6 with the loss, but they are in second place in the Western Conference. The Fever are in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A smiling young boy wearing an orange shirt and green shorts, sitting on a chain-link fence.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy’s West Side

Several people, including police officers, standing outside a residential building with a pickup truck parked nearby.
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids

Coroner badge with "State of Indiana" and "Hendricks County" text.
Local  |  Staff

Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Hogsett Says Criminal Investigation Of Him Is Not Needed

A close up of a vibrant, flowing American flag.
Politics  |  Nick Cottongim

Full Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

Russian Red Star with Hammer and Sickle on Fur
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

New York, DC, And Indiana Democrats Are Okay With Communism

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Shootings in Fort Wayne Leave 2 Dead, Over 10 Hurt

Building exterior of the Indianapolis state house, Indiana, USA
9 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

New Indiana Laws Taking Effect July 1

Local News
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Hammer Aces Without Caitlin Clark 84-68

Sand Dunes and Lakeshore at Indiana Dunes National Park Indiana
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

More Than a Vacation: How Tourism Boosts Indiana’s Economic Growth

Nighttime scene with emergency vehicles, police tape, and a street sign for 17th and Walnut.
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting on Indy’s Northeast Side Kills a Man

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Lebanon Police: 17-Year-Old Pulled Gun During Argument

Nighttime scene with police cars and fireworks in the sky above a residential neighborhood.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

3 Kids Hurt in Shooting by Beech Grove Park

Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Clark Urges WNBA to Protect Players and Hire Full-Time Refs

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a bald head and a full beard, wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Terre Haute Man Arrested for Rape Following ISP Investigation

Fenced outdoor area with a large building, watchtower, and signage indicating a correctional facility or prison.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Warden Resigns from Miami Correctional Facility

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Jury Returns Verdict In Gibson County Triple Murder Trial

A middle-aged couple standing together outdoors, the woman wearing glasses and the man holding a small award or trophy.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IN Veteran Honored Nationally for Veteran Housing Work

Friday's Severe Weather Threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for downbursts and microbursts across central Indiana, with highest local risk of tornadoes, hail, wind gusts over 60 mph, and flooding from 7 PM to 1 AM.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s Heat Warning Drops to Advisory with Storms Ahead

Ear Protection Required Caution Sign Label Sticker Badge Vector Illustration
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protect Your Ears This 4th of July: Experts Push 500-Foot Rule

A man with a beard wearing a black shirt looks directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Indiana Basketball Player James Blackmon Jr. Arrested for OWI

Crowded outdoor event with people seated in white chairs under a tent, with a large "US" logo visible overhead.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Citizens Celebrate in Indy Ceremony

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close