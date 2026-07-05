Listen Live
Close
Local

How Tourism Boosts Indiana's Economic Growth

More Than a Vacation: How Tourism Boosts Indiana’s Economic Growth

Instead of just a getaway, tourism acts as an economic strategy that boosts business for Indiana's hotel rooms, restaurants, and shops.

Published on July 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sand Dunes and Lakeshore at Indiana Dunes National Park Indiana
Source: GummyBone / Getty

STATEWIDE — Instead of just a getaway, tourism acts as an economic strategy that boosts business for Indiana’s hotel rooms, restaurants, and shops.

The most recent data shows the state has welcomed over 80 million visitors in 2024. That’s nearly a 2% increase from the year before. Those visitors spent an average of $23 each during their stays.

“We’re bringing in other people’s money,” Indiana Destination Development Corporation Interim Amy Howell said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “It’s not residents’ money that’s being spent on tourism promotion. It’s other people’s money. The people that are staying 50+ miles away are considered travelers by the U.S. Travel Association. We’re bringing that money into our communities, and that’s the economic impact.

Howell says the state of Hoosier tourism is surging.

“We’ve been on the upswing the past few years,” she said. “COVID really brought to light our natural resources in our state parks. We got our national park finally. People are really taking notice that they want to come to Indiana, not just for a place to visit, but a place to work, to live, go to school, you name it.”

Howell points to the Indiana Dunes National Park designation as a big get for northwest Indiana.

“It’s the number one tourism destination in our state,” she added. “People flock there. It doesn’t hurt that it’s on the border, so you get visitors from Chicago, Detroit, and Ohio.”

Howell says the challenge is maintaining growth while neighboring states with larger budgets target the same consumers.

“We are very similar to our bordering states, so we have to market to them what is different,” she said. “We talk that we have a national park, the resort community of French Lick, the Pete Dye Golf Trail around the state.”

Howell added travelers want active experiences rather than traditional sightseeing.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in southern Indiana is one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations. The park is investing over $20 million to build its newest ride, the Cannonball Water Coaster.

Related Tags

Chicago French Lick Holiday World Hoosier Indiana Indiana Destination Development Corporation Indiana Dunes National Park Interim northwest Indiana Ohio Pete Dye Golf Trail Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked southern Indiana Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Several people, including police officers, standing outside a residential building with a pickup truck parked nearby.
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids

Coroner badge with "State of Indiana" and "Hendricks County" text.
Local  |  Staff

Hendricks County Coroner Investigates Pittsboro Factory Worker’s Death

Russian Red Star with Hammer and Sickle on Fur
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

New York, DC, And Indiana Democrats Are Okay With Communism

A smiling young boy wearing an orange shirt and green shorts, sitting on a chain-link fence.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy’s West Side

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Rep Ireland Calling For An Investigation Of Mayor Hogsett

Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle Production Line in Automated Smart Factory
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Electric Vehicle Revolution Is Coming To Indiana

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Hogsett Says Criminal Investigation Of Him Is Not Needed

A close up of a vibrant, flowing American flag.
Politics  |  Nick Cottongim

Full Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

Local News
Sand Dunes and Lakeshore at Indiana Dunes National Park Indiana
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

More Than a Vacation: How Tourism Boosts Indiana’s Economic Growth

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2 Shootings in Fort Wayne Leave 2 Dead, Over 10 Hurt

Nighttime scene with emergency vehicles, police tape, and a street sign for 17th and Walnut.
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting on Indy’s Northeast Side Kills a Man

Police Lights Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Lebanon Police: 17-Year-Old Pulled Gun During Argument

Nighttime scene with police cars and fireworks in the sky above a residential neighborhood.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

3 Kids Hurt in Shooting by Beech Grove Park

Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Clark Urges WNBA to Protect Players and Hire Full-Time Refs

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a bald head and a full beard, wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Terre Haute Man Arrested for Rape Following ISP Investigation

Fenced outdoor area with a large building, watchtower, and signage indicating a correctional facility or prison.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Warden Resigns from Miami Correctional Facility

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Jury Returns Verdict In Gibson County Triple Murder Trial

A middle-aged couple standing together outdoors, the woman wearing glasses and the man holding a small award or trophy.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IN Veteran Honored Nationally for Veteran Housing Work

Friday's Severe Weather Threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for downbursts and microbursts across central Indiana, with highest local risk of tornadoes, hail, wind gusts over 60 mph, and flooding from 7 PM to 1 AM.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s Heat Warning Drops to Advisory with Storms Ahead

Ear Protection Required Caution Sign Label Sticker Badge Vector Illustration
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protect Your Ears This 4th of July: Experts Push 500-Foot Rule

A man with a beard wearing a black shirt looks directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Indiana Basketball Player James Blackmon Jr. Arrested for OWI

Crowded outdoor event with people seated in white chairs under a tent, with a large "US" logo visible overhead.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Citizens Celebrate in Indy Ceremony

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close