Double Fatality Confirmed in Eastside Indianapolis Shooting

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the city’s east side has claimed the lives of two people, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of E. 13th Street and N. Gladstone Avenue. Upon arrival, police located two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after officers arrived and a male victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Officials stated that a full homicide briefing will be released later today and emphasize that this information is preliminary and subject to change as the active investigation continues.