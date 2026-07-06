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Police: 19-Month-Old Boy Dies in Lawrence...

Police: 19-Month-Old Boy Dies in Lawrence After Being Found Unresponsive in Retention Pond

"There's no signs of foul play whatsoever. This just looks like a horrible accident," said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Travis Cline.

Published on July 6, 2026

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LAWRENCE, Ind.–A 19-month-old boy died Monday afternoon in Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department believes he ended up in a retention pond.

Lawrence Deputy Police Chief Travis Cline says they were told the child went missing at around 11:50 am in the 7000 block of McIntosh Lane. That’s north of 52nd Street.

“During the search, officers located the child in a nearby retention pond. Officers quickly removed the child from the water and immediately began lifesaving measures until personnel from the Lawrence Fire Department arrived and continued resuscitation efforts,” said Cline.

The boy was taken to a hospital and later died there.

“There’s no signs of foul play whatsoever. This just looks like a horrible accident,” said Cline.

Cline says they aren’t sure how the child got out of his apartment.

“It’s a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly children wander away. It can happen so fast. Out of respect for the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, the identity of the child will not be released,” said Cline.

The Lawrence Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Marion County Coroner’s Office are conducting a thorough investigation.

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